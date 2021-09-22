Meijer Scholar Athlete: Hayden McDonald

McDonald is a three sport athlete who always tries to make sure his teammates are having just as much fun as he is having.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — It goes without saying this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is a man of the people.

Checking in with a 3.9 GPA, Montague senior Hayden McDonald loves to socialize. Matter of fact, it's one of the main reasons this 18-year-old takes part in football, baseball, and bowling. When he's not doing those things, he's also interacting with peers in a marketing club, and in a program designed to help freshman get acclimated to high school. However, no matter what he's doing or who he's hanging out with, McDonald says he wants to make sure his friends are having just as much fun as he is.

"I'm also encouraging people in making them the best they can be so that the culture is just amazing here and so that we all just work together and we are a well-oiled team," he explains.

McDonald isn't sure where he wants to go to school just yet. He is however getting recruited to play football at Central Michigan.

