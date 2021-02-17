Meijer Scholar Athlete: Hudson Harkness

This week's MSA is hoping for a career in sports information, dealing with guys like our own Jamal Spencer and Mike Lacett.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Most kids at one point or another aspire to be a professional athlete. If that doesn’t work, some might change their sports dream and end up being a sportscaster. But others might yearn for a more behind the scenes position and go into the field of sports information.

That’s what this week’s Meijer School Athlete wants to do…His name is Hudson Harkness and he’s a senior three sport athlete at Newago.

Hudson’s goal is to be a PR person working with teams and connecting them with guys like 13 On Your Side sportscasters, Jamal Spencer and Mike Lacett. The job has many long hours and a lot of hard work but for many people it’s another way of staying around what they love.

With a 4.27 GPA, it sounds like Hudson has a great future in the field. He actually already has a head start as he currently works as the media point man for the Joe Berger Youth Football Camp.

"You know, freshman/sophomore year, a couple years ago, I was like, ‘I got to start thinking about what I want to do with my life,’” he says. “I enjoy the whole contacting people, so I looked up what jobs that would be and media relations popped right up. It’s kind of just stuck."

Hudson is also his school’s senior class president. Next year he is headed to Northwood University to continue his education and his football career.

