Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ian Sanders

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — In addition to being in our Game of the Week on Friday, Grandville also provided us with Wednesday's Meijer Scholar Athlete.
Senior quarterback Ian Sanders is a two year starter. He checks in with a 4.1 GPA. Sanders also plays baseball for the Bulldogs, but he’s also involved a sport that takes him way off campus and into the woods -- hunting.
“It’s peaceful outdoors, he explains. “You need patience.”
Sanders says he started hunting at ten. He also loves it because he gets to spend with this dad.
RELATED VIDEO: 13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 1
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.