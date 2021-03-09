Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ian Sanders

In addition to playing football and baseball, this week's MSA loves to hunt.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — In addition to being in our Game of the Week on Friday, Grandville also provided us with Wednesday's Meijer Scholar Athlete.

Senior quarterback Ian Sanders is a two year starter. He checks in with a 4.1 GPA. Sanders also plays baseball for the Bulldogs, but he’s also involved a sport that takes him way off campus and into the woods -- hunting.

“It’s peaceful outdoors, he explains. “You need patience.”

Sanders says he started hunting at ten. He also loves it because he gets to spend with this dad.

