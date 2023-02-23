Meijer Scholar Athlete: Abby Hicks

With her attitude, Hicks has been able to maintain a 3.8 GPA at Hart.

HART, Michigan — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete knows all about the incredibly tough balancing act of academics and athletics.

Hart High School junior Abby Hicks plays three sports for the Pirates: volleyball, softball and basketball.

However, basketball is by far her favorite sport, and it's not close. She's a member of the 18-3 Hart girls basketball team. Her favorite subject in school is math, and she especially enjoys geometry.

With her attitude, Hicks has been able to maintain a 3.8 GPA. She says you really have to put your nose to the grindstone to be a good student athlete.

"You have to work on and off the court all of the time," Hicks said. "Always working. D.M.G.B. Doesn't matter get better. You always have to put in the effort to do what you are working for. I feel like I definitely always am gritty and I always want to do good things. Always trying to do my best. Probably just always pushing. Always work at what you want. Set a goal for yourself and just try to get there."

Hicks has a few goals post high school. She really wants to play college basketball and hopes to become a nurse someday, just like her mom.

