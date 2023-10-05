This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Alex Cruzan

With that impressive brain of his, Cruzan wants to go into a career in pharmacy.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week has a very creative mindset when it comes to his future goals.

White Cloud High School senior Alex Cruzan is well respected by his peers.

He's shined in three sports for the Indians — football, basketball and baseball. He is also the treasurer for White Cloud's school council and a member of Voice of Reason.

Cruzan stands out in the classroom, as well. He is in the school's national honor society with a 4.1 GPA and is ranked fourth in his class.

With that impressive brain of his, Cruzan wants to go into a career in pharmacy.

"I want to be a pharmacist so I can help people understand what they are taking on a daily basis," Cruzan said. "During COVID-19, I started to have this curiosity of what is actually inside of the coronavirus vaccine. With that, at that time I was looking for a career, and I thought a pharmacist. That's pretty cool."

What's also pretty cool is that Cruzan will play college baseball at Cornerstone. He hopes to earn a scholarship as a Golden Eagle and show the team what he's got.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.