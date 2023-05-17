Our Meijer Scholar Athlete is Ben Knuth

As occupied as Knuth is with sports, he is just as busy outside of any athletic events.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week is a three-sport star who is taking his talents to the next level.

Big Rapids High School senior Ben Knuth played baseball, basketball and cross country during his four years as a Cardinal.

He is well respected by his peers as he is a member of Big Rapids' athletic leadership.

As occupied as Knuth is with sports, he is just as busy outside of any athletic events.

He is in the school's student council and the national honor society with a 3.9 GPA.

Knuth said being a good student athlete is all about time management.

"It takes a lot of time and effort," Knuth said. "You really have to put your head down and work every day. You can't slack off any days. You can't take any days off. It's a balance for me, honestly. Having a lot of work sometimes is kinda hard with sports. I have been able to manage it and balance it pretty well. I guess I have always kind of had it. School first. Get everything done for school and after that is sports time."

Sports time is continuing for Knuth. He will run cross country at Ferris State, where he plans to study land surveying.

