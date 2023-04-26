This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Chloe Feather

Feather says being well-rounded has helped her excel in the classroom.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week is as extroverted as they come.



Byron Center High School senior Chloe Feather is involved in pretty much every single activity you can imagine on campus.

She's on the Bulldogs cheer team, she throws discus and shotput on the track team, she does ballet, she participates in the Pride Pack and is the class president.

With all of those extra curricular activities on her plate, Feather is also in the school's national society and maintains an impressive 4.14 GPA.

Feather says being well rounded has helped her excel in the classroom.

"I think it really just takes pushing yourself and holding yourself to a high standard," Feather said. "I feel like I was always the person who held myself to my own standard. I was never pressured by teachers, parents or peers. I wanted to do good for myself. I feel like it takes finding it within yourself and gaining self confidence to just go out and do what you need to do."

Feather has received a competitive scholarship to attend the University of Alabama, where she plans to study microbiology in hopes of going into veterinary pathology.

