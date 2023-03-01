Meijer Scholar Athlete: Gibson Adema

Adema's grades have been so good, he will be the Mustang's salutatorian for the class of 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The latest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week plays three sports and is ranked second in his high school class.

Northpointe Christian High School senior Gibson Adema works nonstop, 365 days of the year, whether it is on the football field, the basketball court or the baseball diamond.

On top of his athletics, Adema is in the school orchestra and a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.25 GPA. Adema's grades have been so good, he will be the Mustang's salutatorian for the class of 2023.

However, of all of his classes, Adema loves math the most. He is really enjoying his calculus class. His life long dream is to use his mathematic prowess in the front office for a MLB team someday. Adema already uses his analytics on his own baseball game to get better.

"It just really intrigues me," Adema said. "I love playing baseball and I just love the numbers side of it. Just how you can analyze the game from so many different ways to be a better player. It just shows me where my inaccuracies with my mechanics or what part of my game I am struggling with and how that can correlate to what I change in my game to be able to make those parts better to be a better player."

Adema hopes to work with his favorite team, the Detroit Tigers. He will play college baseball at Indiana Wesleyan next year and study data sciences.

