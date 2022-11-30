Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jack Bartish

Bartish has a 4.09 GPA and is ranked 15th in his senior class at West Catholic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is not just great at sports and in the classroom, but is also one of the nicest kids in the area.

West Catholic High School senior Jack Bartish is a three-sport athlete playing tennis and golf, but his favorite sport is soccer.

Bartish was named a team captain of the Falcons this season but unfortunately, he missed a good chunk of his senior year after he tore his meniscus.

The injury did not, however, derail his efforts on the field or in the classroom. Bartish has a 4.09 GPA and is ranked 15th in his senior class at West Catholic.

Bartish says the key to being a good student athlete just comes down to one thing — having a good heart.

"It takes dedication," Bartish said. "It takes kindness. It takes understanding, hard work. That's what I would say it takes to be a good student athlete. You have to focus on the school aspect and the sport. You want to make sure everyone you impact whether its in the school or in the game, thinks of you in a good sense, kindly, whether they were your opponent or your teammate. Be dedicated to the game and be dedicated to your education."

Bartish's dream is to attend the University of Notre Dame to study law. He hopes to wear the blue and gold and become a criminal defense lawyer exactly like his dad, Michael.

