Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jack Erne

North Muskegon High School senior Jack Erne is involved in so many activities.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — This newest Meijer Scholar Athlete spreads himself across so many different avenues, it seems like there are more than 24 hours in the day. However, he always finds a way to get everything done.

He plays soccer, runs cross country and track, is a member of the high school orchestra, participates in the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony, and he decided to join the North Muskegon football team as a kicker this season.

With all of that responsibility, Erne has been able to maintain a 3.98 GPA during his time at North Muskegon.

Erne says it takes a lot of energy to balance his schoolwork on top of his athletics.

"My parents always tell me to put academics first," Erne said. "I usually get my homework done before I think about sports. I don't know. I like the combination of the both of them. Sports helps clear my head with all of the school stuff I've got going on and getting back to school stuff after sports is done.

After he is done with high school, Erne hopes to attend Michigan, Michigan State or Grand Valley State. He hopes to work with the environment in biotechnology.

