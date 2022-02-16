Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jaxi Long

This week's featured athlete is one of the best to ever play at her school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is going down as one of the greats in the history of the Newago girls’ basketball team.

Just last month, Jaxi Long joined the 1,000 point club at her school. If that weren’t enough, she’s made all-state in back-to-back seasons and last year, she helped take the underdog Lions all the way to the state final where they ended up coming up short against Portland.

But perhaps the most impressive part of her legacy is her work ethic, both on and off the court. Her 4.5 GPA is no accident. She says it came from staying grounded in her Christian faith.

“I think it’s important to stay centered and know that your abilities didn’t come from you,” she explains. “Just trust God and know his plan is where you are supposed to go.”

Long hasn’t decided where she’ll head to college just yet, but she hopes she’ll get to continue her basketball career.

