Super Bowl winning head coach Brian Billick said that offensive lineman are the smartest position group on a football team.

If that's the case then Billick would definitely approve of this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete--Jeremiah Kuhns from Newaygo.

Jeremiah has played football all four years of high school and plays baseball as well. He was a member of the wrestling team his freshman year, and currently holds a 3.5 GPA. He's been accepted into Ferris State University and wants to major in Information Technology.

When he's not mauling defensive lineman, he's involved with the youth program of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Jeremiah enjoys volunteering with special needs students and perhaps most impressively, he builds his own computers.

"It started out as kind of a hobby," said Kuhns, a senior at Newaygo High school. "I got a computer for Christmas but I couldn't necessarily do what I wanted on it. So I got some older computers from other people and slowly started building my own into what I wanted."

