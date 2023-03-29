Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jonas VanderWoude

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is lights out on the basketball court and the classroom.
Forest Hills Central High School junior Jonas VanderWoude shines on the Rangers boys basketball team.
He is a sharp shooter, and can hit from anywhere on the court.
VanderWoude also stands out in the classroom. He's already in AP Calculus and in the National Honor Society with a 4.07 GPA.
As much as VanderWoude loves hoops, he says school always comes first.
"To be a good student athlete, for me, I would say getting my school work done before training and before basketball," VanderWoude said. "You know if I have homework, or I want to go play basketball with my friends, I have to do my homework first so that I can make sure I keep my grades up. In middle school, I would go out and hang with my friends but then a test would come up and I'd be like, 'Oh shoot, I should have done that assignment. On top of practice, obviously do stuff with your team, but outside of that make sure you put your school before your sport."
VanderWoude has a goal to play basketball in college. He does not have any offers yet, but hopes they will come soon.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.