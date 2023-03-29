Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jonas VanderWoude

"To be a good student athlete, for me, I would say getting my school work done before training and before basketball," VanderWoude said. "You know if I have homework, or I want to go play basketball with my friends, I have to do my homework first so that I can make sure I keep my grades up. In middle school, I would go out and hang with my friends but then a test would come up and I'd be like, 'Oh shoot, I should have done that assignment. On top of practice, obviously do stuff with your team, but outside of that make sure you put your school before your sport."