Meijer Scholar Athlete: Justin Sevigny

This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete took his talents to a different sport this year and he has no regrets about doing it.

Byron Center’s Justin Sevigny made the switch from soccer to football this season. As the senior kicker told our 13 on Your Side lines crew, he ended up having the time of his life playing a new game and making a lot of new friends along the way. And on top of everything else, he also learned some valuable life lessons too!

“It’s definitely more important to be a part for the team,” he explains. “Football is more of a team sport than any other sport, I would say. So it’s very important that everyone is on the same page and that can translate into school and to work.”



Sevigny currently has a 3.8 GPA. In addition to football, he also plays lacrosse and hockey.

