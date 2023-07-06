This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Kayla Harris

Harris throws shotput and discus for the Falcons, and just finished fourth in the state in the shotput with a 39'6" throw.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete also is the final student 13 ON YOUR SIDE is honoring this school year.

East Kentwood standout Kayla Harris just wrapped up her junior year of high school, and it was quite the year.

Harris throws shotput and discus for the Falcons, and just finished fourth in the state in the shotput with a 39'6" throw.

The Falcon also volunteers at her church, is a member of the school's athletic leadership council, and is in the National Honor Society with a 4.0 GPA.

The junior says it's all about time management.

"It definitely takes time and commitment," Harris said. "It also takes having a regular schedule knowing when you have to be here, to be doing this. Just having time management skills. It just took a lot of learning, sacrifices, and learning to weigh your options. Figure out what option is better, you know. More sleep or hanging out with friends or study for the test? Stuff like that."

Harris wants to throw in college, but preferably somewhere warm. She also aspires to be a marine biologist someday because she loves the ocean and animals.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.