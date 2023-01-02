Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kayla MacLaren

With all of that work load, MacLaren is still able to record an impressive 4.0 GPA.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete has so much on her plate, but she has proven to thrive in many different settings.

Rockford High School senior Kayla MacLaren plays basketball and softball for the Rams.

MacLaren is a star in both sports, a member of the school's National Honor Society and works hard with her volunteering.

She says staying on top of her studies and sports all comes down to time management.

"Anybody can do it," MacLaren said. "It is really important for your to plan out your weeks. Plan out your days so that every hour is used to the fullest potential so that you can get everything done and find time for yourself. That's important too. I just have to manage my time wisely so I can get all my homework done."