Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kaylee Byrne

Byrne is a senior on Lowell's ski team.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Well this is a first: When asked what are some interests for this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete, she replied by saying, it was compost.

Lowell senior Kaylee Byrne has been learning about it in her science research class. Judging by her 3.8 GPA, it sounds like she knows her dirt as much as her snow as a member of her high school’s ski team.

“We have a green house at our school,” she explains. “I was trying to figure out how we could get better soil because our soil was super dry. In composting was one way we could do that, so I decided to try that."

Byrne hopes to go to Northern Michigan and join the ski team.

