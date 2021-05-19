Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kelsey Atkins

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete not only plays volleyball, she coaches her school's boys' team as well.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete, there’s no such thing as too much volleyball in her life.

Kelsey Atkins is a three-year starter on the varsity team at Allendale. She plays on a travel team as well, and get this: the 18-year-old also coaches the boys' team at her school. It’s a big time commitment but she says the experience has been worth it, because it’s actually improved her own game.

“It helps me with my volleyball skills too,” she explains. “For travel volleyball I’m in season right now and so when I do men’s volleyball, the net is a little bit higher. It’s a little bit of a challenge so it helps me with my vertical.”

Atkins currently holds a 4.3 GPA. After college, she hopes to go into the medical field.

