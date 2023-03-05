This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Kennedi Wood

Wood says the secret to success is to stay organized.

SPARTA, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week is a busy bee and as kind as one can be.

Sparta High School junior Kennedi Wood is a track star for the Spartans.

Wood also runs cross country in the fall and competes in gymnastics during the winter. She helps coach gymnastics as well.

Outside of sports, Wood is equally as busy. She is a member of the student council and the national honor society with a 4.32 GPA. Wood is also ranked No. 1 in her class.

"I think it just takes a lot of time management," Wood said. "Going home from practice and working on schoolwork for a set amount of time while also building in time to hang out with friends and do things you love to do. It is something I had to learn, especially in high school, throughout my years as an athlete. I like to procrastinate so I had to learn how to manage my time so I could get my schoolwork done and also my workouts done too."

Wood hangs with some good people too. She is best friends with former Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week Emma Janesak.

