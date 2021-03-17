Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kyler VanderJagt

The Northview star junior can do it all, both on the court and in the classroom.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview’s Kyler Vanderjagt is getting an encore on 13 ON YOUR SIDE. A couple week’s back, we looked at the junior’s journey to finding that perfect college. Now we’re spotlighting him as our Meijer Scholar Athlete.

Vanderjagt is more than deserving of the honor. The 16-year-old currently has a 3.9 GPA. On top of that, he already has several offers to play basketball at the division one level.

Wherever he goes, Vanderjagt feels he’d be a great asset no matter where he plays on the court.

“I feel like I’m able to score from all three levels,” he explains. “I’m a bigger guard so when it comes to little guards, I’m able to post them up. When it comes to guards usually my size, I’m able to get past them and also be able to distribute and get my teammates involved. “

Vanderjagt hopes to one day become an anesthesiologist.

