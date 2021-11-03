Meijer Scholar Athlete: Leila Kahler

As a freshman, the now 17-year-old set a Spring Lake swimming record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete made a big splash the moment she joined her swim team. As a freshman at Spring Lake, Leila Kahler set a new school record with a fantastic performance in the 500-meter Free Style event.

Looking back now, she says that day gave a lot of confidence going forward in high school. The 17-year-old is now a junior and is succeeding left and right. In the classroom, she has a 4.0 GPA. She’s a star on in lacrosse too and in the pool, she’s become an experienced and reliable veteran.

“Now I see myself as a leader on the team," she says. "Especially, because a lot of those girls look up to the board and they see my name and they come to me for things. It’s a great feeling.”

Even though she still has more than a year left in high school. Kahler already has a jump on life after Spring Lake. In fact, she is already taking college level classes at Muskegon Community College.

