x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Sports

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Leila Kahler

As a freshman, the now 17-year-old set a Spring Lake swimming record
Credit: Mike Lacett
Kahler has a 4.0 GPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete made a big splash the moment she joined her swim team. As a freshman at Spring Lake, Leila Kahler set a new school record with a fantastic performance in the 500-meter Free Style event.

Looking back now, she says that day gave a lot of confidence going forward in high school. The 17-year-old is now a junior and is succeeding left and right. In the classroom, she has a 4.0 GPA. She’s a star on in lacrosse too and in the pool, she’s become an experienced and reliable veteran.

“Now I see myself as a leader on the team," she says.  "Especially, because a lot of those girls look up to the board and they see my name and they come to me for things. It’s a great feeling.”

Even though she still has more than a year left in high school. Kahler already has a jump on life after Spring Lake. In fact, she is already taking college level classes at Muskegon Community College.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.