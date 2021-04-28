Meijer Scholar Athlete: Marley Persch

Persch swims and plays water polo for Hudsonville.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete loves the water so much, we might as well call her a fish.

Marley Persch is a senior at Hudsonville High School. Since her freshman year, she has participated in both water polo and swimming, becoming one of the Eagles' best players in both sports.

But while she's dominant in the pool, it turns out she's just as special on land. The 17-year-old has a 4.3 GPA and is second in her class of almost 470 kids. She has many other talents too, including sewing, and has turned that skill into a mini business during the holiday season.

“I (sew and) sell these little animal rice bags,” she explains. “You can put it in the microwave for like a minute and use it as a heating pad or put it in the freezer and use it as cooling pad."

Persch says she sold about $1000 of merchandise this past winter.

