Meijer Scholar Athlete: Mason Dykstra

He's a kid who knows what he wants and how to get it.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete may only be a junior but already it seems like he has his future all planned out.

17-year-old Mason Dykstra is a three sport star at Hudsonville. With a 3.75, he's poised to do whatever he wants, and what he wants to do is go to Ferris State to pursue a career in pharmaceutical science. While in Big Rapids, he's also planning on joining the football team as a walk on, He knows there are no guarantees on playing time but for him, it's all about the experience.

"Just being on the team, being able to go to the bus rides, going to a away games, and coach Annese," he explains. "They just won a national championship for football! All that!"

In his free time, Dykstra says he loves hanging out with his four siblings. He says he strives to be a good role model for them.

