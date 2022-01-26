This week's MSA has a passion for competition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The thrill of victory is what drives this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete.

Meah Bajt is a three-sport athlete at Spring Lake. By the time she graduates, the 18-year-old senior will be leaving quite a legacy behind, as a former all-state soccer player who led her team to the finals last year. Though she has no plans of playing competitively in college, she says her motivation to succeeded in life isn’t changing one bit.

“I would say, I’ve always been competitive throughout my whole life. Anything I do sports or not, I always like competing and I like the competition. It’s kind of what drives everything I do.”

Bajt has a 4.0 GPA. She lists Michigan State as her top choice for college.

