Meijer Scholar Athlete: Molly Griffith

The Catholic Central Junior is a pilot in training.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meier Scholar Athlete has got spirit... to take flight.

Molly Griffith is a cheerleader for Catholic Central. Checking in with a 3.9, her grades are about as high as she is when she’s flying an airplane. Yes that’s right! She’s a pilot in training. Her great grandpa, grandpa and dad are all pilots and she’s keen on keeping the family tradition going.

“I like the feeling of just knowing that I can do this. It just gives me a lot of confidence," she explains. "I just like having that."

Griffith hopes to go to St. Louis University and major in aviation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.