Meijer Scholar Athlete: Peyton Thayer

This week's MSA wants to study biology and make a difference after high school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Years from now, it will be interesting to see how the pandemic affected the goals and aspirations of students who are currently in high school.

Take Peyton Thayer of Kenowa Hills. Though she doesn’t know where she wants to go to school just yet, she now knows her major. It’s one she feels can help make a difference as the world continues to recover from COVID 19.

“With the past year with COVID 19, you have seen a lot of people affected that way,” the 17-year-old senior says. "I want to find different ways to help my community personally, whether that be through biology or by just helping them."

Thayer has a 4.27 GPA. She has already been accepted to Michigan State and Valparaiso.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.