Meijer Scholar Athlete: Sage Suits

The 17-year-old is a two sport star at Allendale.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Allendale’s season may be over but there is still so much great stuff ahead in the life of their now former offensive lineman Sage Suits.

The Falcons senior is on target to graduate with a 4.18 GPA. While the 17-year-old hasn’t decided where he wants to go to college just yet, he thinks he’ll end up studying engineering. Believe it or not, though, he says that is not his true passion.

“History is probably my favorite but not exactly the best paying job,” he explains. “I’m just going to work the hardest in school and hopefully just achieve the most I can.”

Suits is actually a two-sport star. In the spring he plans to participate in track and field one last time for Allendale.

