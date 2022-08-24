Meijer Scholar Athlete: Sam Kartes

Kartes maintains a 3.93 GPA at Muskegon Catholic Central High School.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — School has started and so has 13 On Your Side's Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week!

The first Meijer Scholar Athlete of the school year has been turning heads for awhile.

Sam Kartes is a senior at Muskegon Catholic Central. He plays three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

As busy as Kartes is with sports, he is also quite the busy guy in the classroom. The senior has a 3.93 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also the vice president at the high school.

Kartes does not know where he exactly he would like to attend college yet. He says he would love to go to Michigan, Western Michigan or Kalamazoo College. He wants to study business or aerospace engineering when he gets to college.

Kartes says he has received plenty of help along the way.

"Just keep on working at it," Kartes said. "Never be afraid to ask questions. Never be afraid to ask for help. There's always going to be someone who is better than you, someone smarter than can give you a little bit of wisdom to push you ahead in place. Really just listen to people who have been in your spot or the spot you are trying to get in. They know way better than you. They can give you tips to get even better."

Just like his brother Tommy two years ago, Sam is now a Meijer Scholar Athlete.

