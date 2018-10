This Week's Meijer Scholar Athlete has multitasking down to a science. She is Northview's Sydney Klekotka and she does not have a lot of free time.

Not only is she a three sport star for the Wildcats, she also participates in two clubs. Oh yes,did we mention she has a 3.75 GPA? Sydney hasn't decided where she wants to go for college but knows she wants to major in the medical field.

