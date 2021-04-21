Meijer Scholar Athlete: Taejah Cross

The Wyoming senior stays busy by playing four different sports for the Wolves.

WYOMING, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is a student who is always on the go. Now I know we say that about a lot of these kids but we don’t think there’s many busier than Taejah Cross.

In addition to maintaining a 4.1 GPA, the Wyoming senior plays four sports: volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and then she doubles up with track and soccer in the spring. She said she plays because she loves to be active and to keep in touch with all her friends.

It's not easy but if she had to pick a favorite, it would be basketball. She didn't start playing until the 7th grade but once she made her first basket, she was hooked.

"It was a sport that a coach saw me play and he wanted to develop me, so he put me under his wing and from there I just loved to play basketball," she said.

Cross will continue her basketball career next year at Grace Christian University.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.