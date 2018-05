WYOMING, Mich. - This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Thomas Robinson from Wyoming Lee.

Right now, Robinson is a runner for the Rebel track team and will do the same next year at Michigan State.

In the fall he used that speed on the football field for Lee.

Once a Spartan, Robinson will be forced to focus on his one sport, tearing up the track and keeping up the grades that he built up at Lee.

