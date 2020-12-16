Meijer Scholar Athlete: Tommy Kartes

Like many of our MSA's Kartes' favorite subject in school is math

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We’re starting to notice a trend among Meijer Scholar athletes: A lot of them say math is their favorite subject in school!

Tommy Kartes is the latest MSA to vouch for math. He’s a two sport athlete at Muskegon Catholic Central who also has a 3.8 GPA. We asked the senior why so many football players love the subject and despite the off the wall question, he offered a pretty insightful answer.

“I don’t know,” he ponders. “I think it’s the way you take it. It’s like a football game. It’s one step at a time.”

Kartes isn’t sure where he is going to school just yet but hopes to find one that makes him feel at home.

