Meijer Scholar Athlete: Tommy Kartes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We’re starting to notice a trend among Meijer Scholar athletes: A lot of them say math is their favorite subject in school!
Tommy Kartes is the latest MSA to vouch for math. He’s a two sport athlete at Muskegon Catholic Central who also has a 3.8 GPA. We asked the senior why so many football players love the subject and despite the off the wall question, he offered a pretty insightful answer.
“I don’t know,” he ponders. “I think it’s the way you take it. It’s like a football game. It’s one step at a time.”
Kartes isn’t sure where he is going to school just yet but hopes to find one that makes him feel at home.
