x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Sports

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Tommy Kartes

Like many of our MSA's Kartes' favorite subject in school is math
Credit: Mike Lacett
Kartes has a 3.8 GPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We’re starting to notice a trend among Meijer Scholar athletes: A lot of them say math is their favorite subject in school!

Tommy Kartes is the latest MSA to vouch for math. He’s a two sport athlete at Muskegon Catholic Central who also has a 3.8 GPA. We asked the senior why so many football players love the subject and despite the off the wall question, he offered a pretty insightful answer.

“I don’t know,” he ponders. “I think it’s the way you take it. It’s like a football game. It’s one step at a time.”

Kartes isn’t sure where he is going to school just yet but hopes to find one that makes him feel at home.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.