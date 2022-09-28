Meijer Scholar Athlete: Trey Carr

Carr maintains a very impressive 4.18 GPA and is in the top two percent of his class at Hudsonville.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — It's another Wednesday so it's time to introduce West Michigan to the newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week. He really goes above and beyond.

Trey Carr is the starting quarterback for the Hudsonville Eagles, and he is also one of the most intelligent kids at the high school.

Carr maintains a very impressive 4.18 GPA and is in the top two percent of his class at Hudsonville.

He says time management and caffeine have really helped his maneuver as a student athlete.

Carr hopes to become a pediatrician. He says that became his dream due to his experiences with the Hudsonville football team.

"It started out through football," Carr said. "Every Friday for Hudsonville football, we go to kids classrooms. Last year, I got assigned to a Pre-K classroom. I loved working with the kids in there. It was just super fun and wholesome to me. Throughout the winter, I tutored a couple of kids. I love the whole medical aspect. I think it's very interesting."