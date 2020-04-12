Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ty Rynbrandt

Tennis anyone? This week's MSA wasn't afraid to give it a shot

The cool thing about this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is that he isn’t afraid to take chances.

Ty Rynbrant is a senior at South Christian where he currently has a 3.95 GPA. He plays quarterback for the football team and also participates in basketball during the winter. However, when it looked like the football season would be cancelled (the first time), he and a friend joined the tennis team. Keep in mind, the 17-year-old had never played the sport in his entire life! Throwing caution to the wind, he figured, “Why not? I’ll give it a shot!”

“It was a ton of fun,” he says. “I was super glad that I did it and I just got a lot better in the month that I played. We worked our way up to two doubles.”

Ty’s favorite subject his math. He aspires to go into business or be a math teacher while also coaching the school football team.

