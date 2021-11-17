x
Mel Tucker to be offered 10-year, $95 million contract

The deal wouldn't just make Tucker the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, it would make him the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports.
Credit: AP
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reacts as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In less than two seasons, Mel Tucker has done enough at Michigan for the powers that be to want to keep him around. The University is set to offer Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.

The deal wouldn't just make Tucker the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, it would make him the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports.

MSU is paying Tucker around $5.5 millions dollars this season, which is thirteenth most in the country. 

The Spartans are 9-1 this season and currently are in the hunt for a Big Ten East division title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The team takes on Ohio State on Saturday at 12 p.m. 

