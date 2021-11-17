Mel Tucker to be offered 10-year, $95 million contract

The deal wouldn't just make Tucker the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, it would make him the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In less than two seasons, Mel Tucker has done enough at Michigan for the powers that be to want to keep him around. The University is set to offer Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.

The deal wouldn't just make Tucker the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, it would make him the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports.

MSU is paying Tucker around $5.5 millions dollars this season, which is thirteenth most in the country.

The Spartans are 9-1 this season and currently are in the hunt for a Big Ten East division title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The team takes on Ohio State on Saturday at 12 p.m.

BREAKING: Michigan State is working on a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker, per @reporterdavidj.



The new deal would make Tucker the highest-paid African-American head coach in U.S. sports. pic.twitter.com/Uq6ZZr1YdY — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 17, 2021





RELATED VIDEO: Rivalry game highlights: MSU vs. U-M

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.