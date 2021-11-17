Mel Tucker to be offered 10-year, $95 million contract

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In less than two seasons, Mel Tucker has done enough at Michigan for the powers that be to want to keep him around. The University is set to offer Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.
The deal wouldn't just make Tucker the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, it would make him the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports.
MSU is paying Tucker around $5.5 millions dollars this season, which is thirteenth most in the country.
The Spartans are 9-1 this season and currently are in the hunt for a Big Ten East division title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The team takes on Ohio State on Saturday at 12 p.m.
