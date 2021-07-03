x
Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17.
Troy Merritt drives off the fourth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Michigan — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. 

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68. 

Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis were a stroke back on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

