MHSAA adds off season contact days for football, approves play for other fall sports

The MHSAA announced Thursday they approved competition for girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving in specific regions of Michigan.

Schools in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula, designated as Regions 6 and 8, are allowed to begin competition Aug. 21, as originally scheduled.

Schools in all other Regions (1-5, and 7) may continue outdoor practice, pending further executive orders allowing for the opening of indoor facilities and physical distancing while competing in those areas.

MHSAA staff was authorized by executive order to create all guidance for a return of school sports, and over the last eight weeks has worked to fulfill this mandate while complying with all of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.

The Council was prepared today to approve competition in volleyball, soccer, swimming and diving for all schools in all regions, but was unable to do so because of questions remaining on which activities are still not allowed.

MHSAA also approved out-of-season coaching adjustments allowing football and spring sports coaches more contact with their athletes in advance of the 2021 season.

Football teams and spring sports are allowed 16 contact days for voluntary practice among students from the same school only.

Football may schedule their contact days from Aug. 24 through Oct 31.

Spring sports, such as baseball, softball and track and field may schedule their 16 contact days from Sept.8 through Oct. 31, if the school permits.

A calendar for the inclusion of football into Spring 2021 will be released later this fall, upon MHSAA approval at a later meeting.