Pack up the Pads: With no word from MHSAA, football teams shut down practices

Until they hear otherwise, Wednesday was the last day Michigan high school football teams could practice with helmets on

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It has been a roller coaster couple of days for high school football teams in Michigan.

Friday, they were told the season had been postponed.

Sunday, they would were told they could practice until Wednesday, with the possibility of more fall practice to come.

But Wednesday, the expected clarification was never given.

Now once again, the only game they’re playing is the waiting game.

“You have to be ready for anything at this point,” Cedar Springs head coach Gus Kapolka says as he shakes his head.

Regarding the high school football situation in Michigan, truer words have never been spoken. The fact teams were cleared to resume practice over the weekend came as a shock to some coaches who ultimately decided not to let their guys return to the field with no games to play. But to Kapolka, it was a no brainier to have his team back out there.

“If we have the opportunity to be together as a team, I don’t think we can pass that up," he explains.

To Kapolka, three more days of practice, meant three more days to soak up everything that is right about the high school football. And when it was time to put the pads away, the feeling of sadness from the Red Hawks wasn’t as great as you might have expected.

“I wasn’t sure when I was going to be able to play football again,” said senior running back Nathan Elliston. “I mean I love football. I love being out here, and I was just happy to get this opportunity.”

While a final decision on the fate of fall practice is expected to come Thursday, one thing that has already been ruled out is the possibility the MHSAA will change their mind about not having fall football. MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl raised some eyebrows when he sidestepped the question on a radio show Wednesday afternoon. He later clarified to 13 on your side “not to read” into the answer.

