LANSING, Michigan — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is limiting fan attendance at upcoming events.

MHSAA said this weekend's boys swimming and diving finals at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center will have no on-side spectators. But, the events will both be streamed live via MHSAA.tv.

Earlier on Wednesday, the athletic association said all activities would go on as scheduled. They said the change is a direct response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appeal to take precautions because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to take precautionary steps to slow spread of COVID-19

There are other ongoing sports for which MHSAA is considering fan restrictions. They include this weekend’s ice hockey semifinals and finals, girls' gymnastic finals, girls' regional basketball and boys' district basketball.

Determination about any fan restrictions will be made by 10 a.m. Thursday.

Plans for the final two weeks of the girls' and boys' basketball tournaments will be made by March 16.

The MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said this is unfortunate for many reasons, but they intend to do everything possible to allow their students who have earned the opportunities to compete at the highest levels.

“However, we also take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease. We will continue to follow guidance from the Governor’s office, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, county health departments and our member schools, maintaining the flexibility necessary to allow us to finish this winter season and provide opportunities for lifetime memories to be made while keeping all involved in our events as safe as possible," he said.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with the confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

To slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan the state gave the following recommendations:

Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARE SICK, and individuals at risk of severe illness should consider staying at home to avoid others who are sick.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones and light switches.

Communicate and reinforce best practices for washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.

Be sure to maintain a supply of medications, food, and other essentials in your house.

Cancel or postpone large gatherings, conferences and sporting events (e.g. events with over 100 people).

Reduce in-person gatherings and activities, especially for organizations with individuals at risk of severe illness. Consider offering video or audio of events.

Consider tele-learning or tele-work opportunities, where feasible.

Limit non-essential work travel.

If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently, and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.

Limit visitors at hospitals and other facilities to only those who are absolutely necessary and implement screening of visitors for temperature and respiratory symptoms.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.