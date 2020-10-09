Governor Whitmer doubles down on high school sports mask requirement

A new executive order released Wednesday made it clear that football, volleyball and soccer players have to mask up during competition.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Even when it came from Michigan’s most definitive source, it still seemed like the issue of masks in high school sports was up for interpretation.

“If athletes can tolerate the masks, we hope they will wear them,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday morning.

It was an interesting choice of words from the Governor during an interview with 13 On Your Side’s James Starks. Afterwards, some thought she was saying that wearing a mask was now a personal choice.

However, later in a new Executive Order (EO 2020-180) released Wednesday evening, she clarified that mask wearing is mandatory for all athletes participating in football, volleyball and soccer, along with other close-contact sports.

“It’s something that is, in essence, law,” said Michigan High School Athletic Association spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly. “They’ve handed that to us and we’re passing it on.”

Which now means once again, as the middleman, the MHSAA is taking its fair share of criticism for standing by the Governor. Masking up has been a major point of contention in society since the pandemic began and now that the issue has moved into the world of high school sports, the topic has heated up all over again.

“It hasn’t surprised us that people have concerns,” said Kimmerly. "We are hearing them loud and clear.”

That said, the MHSAA is still going to follow all the rules laid out by Whitmer. And while they understand there’s concern that wearing masks during exercise could be unsafe, they believe these fears are unfounded.

"I think the health and safety were certainly the considerations that were taken before the Governor’s office gave an Executive Order so we have to obviously believe that they believe this is safe," said Kimmerly.

The MHSAA says it’s up to schools to enforce that athletes wear masks during competition. However, they say they will not hesitate to get involved if they need to.

“If we must go from there, I suppose it will come up to our office and we will have to make decisions,” explained Kimmerly.

Swimmers are obviously exempt from wearing masks, but it’s still not clear if the same goes for golf, tennis, and cross country athletes as well. Whitmer did not directly address these sports in Wednesday’s Executive Order.

13 On Your Side will attempt to get clarification during the Governor’s press conference Thursday.

