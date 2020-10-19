Ford Field once again in play for high school football championship week

After previously ruling out the venue, talks have "reignited"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In the spirit of the Halloween season, the idea of another high school football championship weekend at Ford Field has seemingly risen from the dead.

After previously ruling it out of the question due to restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic, an MHSAA spokesperson says talks have "reignited." While coronavirus-related fan limitations remain an issue, the MHSAA says the two sides will continue to try to work something out.

Thanks to a late start on the season, the MHSAA championship weekend is scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 and 6. That's a full week after the traditional scheduled Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

