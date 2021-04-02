MHSAA releases schedules, guidelines for winter contact sports

All winter contact sports also must participate with some level of masking and/or rapid testing, which will be coordinated between schools and the MDHHS.

Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), updated its current epidemic order to allow winter contact sports to resume.

Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) member schools may begin full practice activities in the Winter contact sports of girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling on Monday, Feb. 8, with some precautions to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Competition in those four sports also will begin next week, with basketball and hockey able to play Feb. 8 and cheer and wrestling able to compete starting Feb. 12.

All four of those sports have been able to hold practices since Jan. 16, but only with non-contact activities. MHSAA Tournament dates for all four sports previously were rescheduled into late March and early April to accommodate a later start to the regular season.

All winter contact sports also must participate with some level of masking and/or rapid testing, which will be coordinated between schools and the MDHHS, or local health departments.

The MHSAA released specific precautions and key dates for those contact sports at the high school level.

Girls Basketball

Masking/testing: All participants must wear face coverings at all times – during all practices and non-game activities, and during games. A testing requirement may allow participants to remove masks while in active participation on the floor if they test negative that game day; more details will be provided to schools when confirmed.

Competition limit: Teams may play up to three games per week, Monday through Sunday.

First contest: Feb. 8

Districts: March 22, 24, 26

Regionals: March 29, 31

Quarterfinals: April 5

Semifinals: April 7

Finals: April 9

Boys Basketball

Masking/testing: All participants must wear face coverings at all times – during all practices and non-game activities, and during games. A testing requirement may allow participants to remove masks while in active participation on the floor if they test negative that game day; more details will be provided to schools when confirmed.

Competition limit: Teams may play up to three games per week, Monday through Sunday.

First contest: Feb. 8

Districts: March 23, 25, 27

Regionals: March 30, April 1

Quarterfinals: April 6

Semifinals: April 8

Finals: April 10

Competitive Cheer

Masking/testing: Teams may compete without testing or face coverings, but must wear masks at all times outside of active competition or stunting/tumbling practice.

Competition limit: Teams may participate in 12 days of competition, not counting MHSAA Tournament events.

First contest: Feb. 12

Districts: March 15-20

Regionals: March 22-24

Finals: March 26-27

Ice Hockey

Masking/testing: All participants must wear face coverings at all times – during all practices and non-game activities, and during games. A testing requirement may allow participants to remove masks while in active participation on the ice if they test negative that game day; more details will be provided to schools when confirmed.

Competition limit: Teams may play up to three games per week, Monday through Sunday. Teams also may play two games on one non-school day twice; during those two weeks, teams are allowed up to four games Monday through Sunday.

First contest: Feb. 8

Regionals: March 15-20

Quarterfinals: March 23

Semifinals: March 25-26

Finals: March 27

Wrestling

Masking/testing: Testing is required for wrestling, but competitors will not be required to wear face coverings.

Competition limit: Teams may compete two days per week, Monday through Sunday, with no more than four teams at a site (with each individual competing in up to three matches per day.)

First contest: Feb. 12

Districts: March 15-20

Regionals: March 22-28

Team Finals: March 30

Individual Finals: April 2-3

The same masking and testing requirements will be in place for all junior high/middle school teams wishing to participate in the four winter contact sports.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.