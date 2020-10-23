Winter sports will start on time with precautions, MHSAA says

The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed an on-time start during a Thursday meeting.

Michigan high school winter sports will start on time with precautions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, says the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The Representative Council of the MHSAA confirmed the on-time start during a Thursday meeting along with a number of precautions, including limits on the number of spectators allowed and the wearing of face coverings during close contact sports.

“With the vastly different circumstances faced by schools in different regions all over the state, an on-time start still allows schools to decide when they feel most comfortable beginning activity – and allows all of them to slowly ramp up their frequency of activity and numbers of spectators attending competitions," said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl in a statement. "But let’s be clear: Our statewide COVID-19 numbers have to get better. In order for our schools to continue playing sports this winter, and in order for fans to be there to cheer them on, we must continue working to slow down this virus.”

Masks will be required for all athletes except those actively participating in bowling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming and diving. The MHSAA says those sports allow for proper social distancing.

As far as spectators, two people per athlete at all sporting events will be the guideline to begin.

"This guideline could be reconsidered by the Council later in the winter season, with a possibility of allowing more spectators later while still staying within possible Emergency Orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)," read a press release from MHSAA.

Like with fall sports, there will be no scrimmages allowed.

Sport-specific guidelines will be posted on the MHSAA page early next week, the organization says.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.