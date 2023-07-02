Michael Lorenzen named Tigers lone 2023 All-Star

DETROIT — For the sixth straight Mid-Summer Classic, the Detroit Tigers will be sending a pitcher to the all-star game.
For the first time in his career, Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen has been named an All-Star.
Lorenzen signed with Detroit this past offseason on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. He will be a free agent after this season.
The right-handed pitcher has a 2-6 record in 14 starts with the Tigers this season to go along with a 4.28 ERA. Lorenzen leads the Tigers with 82 innings pitched ahead of Joey Wentz with 71.2 and Matthew Boyd with 71.
Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez was certainly on his way to having an All-Star caliber season before he was put on the injured list back in May after hurting his left index finger. When Rodriguez stopped playing, he had a 2.13 ERA, which was the third best mark in the American League at the time.