Michigan basketball alum Jon Teske joins Grandville basketball coaching staff

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — One former Michigan big man is returning to his hometown to coach high school basketball.

Jon Teske will join the Grandville High School boys basketball program as an assistant coach. The school announced the news on twitter Monday afternoon. It was the first day of school for the Bulldogs.

Teske lived in Grandville until his middle school years, when his family moved to Ohio. He played high school ball at Medina.

The big man is pumped to be going back home. He shared his excitement in a tweet.

He will join Desmond Young's staff in Grandville. Young has been the head coach of the Bulldogs since 2021, which was one year after Teske played his finale game at Michigan.

The former Wolverine won 108 games in college, tying him with Zavier Simpson for the winningest player in program history.

Teske averaged 6.6 points per game during his four years in Ann Arbor. However, the Michigan man really broke out during his senior season when he averaged 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He was the only Wolverine to start every single game in the 2019-20 season.

He was an all Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019.