Ypsilanti, MICH — The Michigan Elite 25 Camp is underway in Ypsilanti and the camp is about much more than basketball.

It's impact is felt statewide once it's participants return back to their hometowns.

The camp hosts 100 high school basketball players from the state of Michigan: 25 each from 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade.

It's run by former NBA player Tim McCormick but the focus of the camp isn't just about drills and fundamentals. They teach kids about nutrition, leadership and life beyond the court.

Muskegon's Deandre Carter has already noticed the impact.

"The coaching staff here helps us get into college," said the Big Reds senior. "They'll call schools but they''l also call and check up on you. They're just like a family."

Carter says the camp has helped him since he was 9 years old.

"It has helped me with school. The coaching staff won't let me slip up. They keep me focused."

