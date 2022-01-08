U-M vs. MSU basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

A new date for the game has not yet been scheduled.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University men's basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-19, the teams announced.

Originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, a new date will be determined by the Big Ten Conference office. That date has not yet been announced.

The Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter page posted about the cancellation early Saturday morning, citing COVID-19 protocols within the U-M program.

A release from the University of Michigan says that medical testing on Friday left the team with fewer than seven scholarship athletes available to play in Saturday's game.

The postponement comes a week after both MSU and U-M tightened their COVID-19 policies around indoor athletics events, including requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Friday, the State of Michigan reported an all-time high of average daily COVID cases, coming in at 20,346 cases.

