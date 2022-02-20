Michigan, Big Ten release statement after Howard hits Wisconsin assistant

After falling to the Badgers, Michigan coach Juwan Howard landed an open-hand shot on Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following Michigan head coach Juwan Howard's physical confrontation with a Wisconsin assistant, University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has released a statement.

"I am aware of and watched the end of our men’s basketball game. There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors," he writes.

"I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and President Coleman has reached out to UW Chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior. We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted.”

With seconds left in Sunday's game and with victory well in hand, Wisconsin called a meaningless timeout that upset Howard. He confronted Badgers' head coach Greg Gard. While both teams tried to keep them separated, Howard ultimately landed an open-handed shot on Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

Though no suspension has been handed out, the Big Ten Conference also issued a statement of their own following the game.

"The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."

Following the 77-63 defeat, Michigan dropped to 14-11 on the season with an 8-7 conference record.

The Wolverines next game is Wednesday against Rutgers in Ann Arbor.

