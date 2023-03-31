x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.

More Videos

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot confirmed Dickinson’s decision on Friday.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.

He entered the NBA draft and withdrew his name two years ago after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021. Dickinson earned spots on the first-team, All-Big Ten team twice and second-team, all-conference team one time. He is one of eight players in team history with 1,500-plus points and more than 750 rebounds.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out