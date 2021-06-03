Michigan College Showcase returns

Players and coaches alike were thrilled to resume the pre-pandemic recruiting process.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — There was no question Big Rapids was the football capital of Michigan this morning. The best high school recruits from around the country were there and so were some of the best coaches in college football too.

Everyone was thrilled for the return of the Michigan College Showcase which was on a brief hiatus thanks to the pandemic last year.

Because of that, Mel Tucker didn't get to experience the face to face interaction with upcoming players. Now he says he's doing his best to soaking it all in.

"It feels great to be back out," said Tucker who is set to enter his second year at MSU. "Being around the players, being around the high school coaches, being around some of the college coaches, we have not had this in a long time. It's just a great feeling and great comradery and really great energy and enthusiasm."

The NCAA returned to its usual recruiting calendar Tuesday, lifting the recruiting dead period that had been in place since March of last year due to the pandemic.

